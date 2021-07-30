PACC officers find dog with missing eye and slash under neck, foster needed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — WARNING: The content of this story may be graphic to some readers

Pima Animal Care Center officers found a dog Thursday who suffered a gruesome attack from a human.

According to a Facebook post, Basil is 9 months to a year old and was found near North David Street and West Robinson Street. When officers located him, they discovered that he was missing his right eye and he had a slash under his neck.

"Our vet team checked him out and determined that this was human-caused," PACC said.

PACC is looking for someone to foster Basil while he recovers from his injuries.

"Despite what has happened to him, Basil is very people friendly and our Animal Protection team has already taught him several tricks in the few hours he has been here! We aren't sure how he is with other pets because he has been too injured to take to play group," PACC said.

If you are interested in meeting Basil, the shelter is open from noon to 7 p.m. tonight.