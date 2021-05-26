PACC looks for foster families and waives adoption fee ahead of summer surge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — During the summer, the Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) says they an increase in animals at their shelter. In order to prepare space, they are waiving the adoption fee for adult pets and looking for more foster families.

"We want the shelter to be the very last result," Nikki Reck of the Pima Animal Care Center said. "We would rather have all of our pets be in foster care because it's better for their health. It's better for their mental wellbeing. They show better. They get adopted more quickly."

If you want to foster a pet, you can click here to learn more about the program.

You can pick a number of different types of animals, including those with medical conditions.

"You know when I go into a shelter, I don't say oh where are the kittens," Erin Brown, a foster parent, said. "I'm like who has been here the longest who has the greatest need."

Brown says this has been a rewarding experience for her.

"Fostering absolutely gets her to know love again," Brown said. "She's been shot, she's been so sick, she was left for dead and yet she is thriving now."