TUCSON, Ariz. — An animal rescue organization in Tucson is looking for the owner of a stray sheep found wandering on the city's south side Friday.

Pima Animal Care and Control (PACC) says the animal was spotted near East 29th Street and Swan Road, PACC said.

Anyone with information about the owner should call PACC at 520-724-5900. In the meantime, the 2-year-old female sheep seems to be quite happy snacking on hay at the organization's shelter.