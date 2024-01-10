PACC looking for adopters, fosters after taking in 24 dogs, 48 cats

Pima Animal Care Center needs adopters and fosters after taking in a large number of dogs and cats from back-to-back hoarding cases.

On Jan. 6, PACC's Animal Protection Services team impounded 24 dogs from a home, and on Jan. 9, they took in 48 cats.

The impounded animals are not up for adoption yet. They require significant veterinary treatment, according to PACC, and will be held at PACC's west-side facility at 4000 N. Silverbell Road during the duration.

PACC does need to adopt out the dogs and cats that were already at the facility, so it can direct its resources toward the new arrivals.

PACC is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from noon until 7 p.m.; on Wednesdays from 1:30 p.m. until 7 p.m., and on weekends from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Pets adopted from PACC are microchipped, spayed or neutered, and vaccinated. Adult dogs require a $20 licensing fee.

Visit the PACC website for more information.