PACC holds free microchip and vaccination clinic

TUCSON, Ariz. — This Saturday up to 400 pets can get a free vaccination and microchip at the Pima Animal Care Center.
The event starts at 8 a.m. till 4 p.m.
Pet owners will have to sign up virtually for a spot.
PACC is using an app called "wait while".
Owners can sign up as early as 8 a.m. Friday.
PACC leaders say they hope pet owners will take advantage of the event since more diseases have appeared in Pima County.
