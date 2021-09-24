PACC holds free microchip and vaccination clinic

TUCSON, Ariz. — This Saturday up to 400 pets can get a free vaccination and microchip at the Pima Animal Care Center.

The event starts at 8 a.m. till 4 p.m.

Pet owners will have to sign up virtually for a spot.

PACC is using an app called "wait while".

Owners can sign up as early as 8 a.m. Friday.

PACC leaders say they hope pet owners will take advantage of the event since more diseases have appeared in Pima County.

