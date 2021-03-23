Menu

PACC holding outreach clinic on March 26

Posted at 5:30 AM, Mar 23, 2021
2021-03-23

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Animal Care Center will be holding an outreach clinic for Ajo residents this Friday, March 26th.

It will go from 10:15 a.m. until 12:15 p.m., at the ISDA Learning Center, 401 Esperanza Avenue, Ajo.

PACC says the event will feature microchips, pet supplies, food and personal supplies for humans. A licensed veterinarian will also be on-hand to give vaccines for rabies, parvo, and distemper.

Residents will need to bring an ID with them in order to be admitted, and they must have an appointment.

To set up an appointment, you can call (520) 387-7502.

PACC expects to assist around 75 pets at the clinic.

