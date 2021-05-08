PACC holding free pet food, supply drive Saturday

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Animal Care Center has partnered with Pima County's District 5 to hold a free pet food and supply outreach drive Saturday.

The drive is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Mission Manor Elementary, 600 West Santa Rosa Street, where there will be many pet items available including food, collars, leashes, bowls, toys, and more, according to a news release from Pima County. Along with pet supplies, there will be supplies available for people including hygiene items, cleaning products, blankets, and more.

“After the success of the first outreach drive in District 5, I knew we had to hold another one here,” District 5 Supervisor Adelita Grijalva said. “The shelter brought so many items, but the need was so great that pet food ran out quickly. We hear you and we are here to help!”

Last year, PACC distributed 2.13 million meals and 36,180 pounds of supplies to pet owners, and is on track to reach those numbers again this year, Pima County says. At this time, PACC has provided 177,231 meals, 15,343 pounds of pet supplies and 6,260 human supplies.

“The need is there,” said Michele Figueroa, Director of Human Animal Support Services at PACC. “So many of us have felt the impact from this pandemic, and if we can help ease some of the difficulties, we are more than happy to put the work into setting up these events.”

The items to be handed out were donated by Friends of Pima Animal Care Center, GreaterGood.org and Amazon.

Those interested in helping PACC, click here.