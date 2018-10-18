PACC experiencing high number of animals, looking for adopters

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Pima Animal Care Center is currently is experiencing a high number of animals in the shelter.

According to PACC, there are 438 puppies and dogs, and 272 kittens and cats. This makes a total of 711 homeless pets in need of adoption.

"We are getting 50 to 100 pets coming into the shelter every single day," said PACC Director of Animal Services, Kristen Auerbach. "We are the only open-admissions shelter in Pima County which means we rely on our community of adopters and fosters to help us save lives during these critical moments."

PACC says interested adopters and fosters can visit the shelter during open hours and pick out one of the available pets. "Whatever pet you’re looking for, we can help you find it. We really need help to get these wonderful pets homes,” said Auerbach.

In addition, The shelter is having an adoption event called Pumpkin Patch Adoptions at the end of the month.

PACC is located at 4000 N. Silverbell Road.