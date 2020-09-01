PACC drive-thru pet food program passes 150K meals distributed

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima Animal Care Center's drive-thru pet food distribution program passed a major milestone Tuesday.

According to PACC, more than 150,000 meals for dogs and cats have been handed out to owners who are struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That number equates to 31,023 pounds of food.

“People are having to make some tough choices during this pandemic,” said Kristen Hassen, PACC’s director of animal services. “We want to keep pets in the homes where they are loved. For some people, all they need is a couple of bags of food to make it to the next paycheck.”

The program is not over, according to PACC. “People have shown us that there is a need for this program,” Hassen said. “We want to keep it going as long as possible.”

Here is the current food distribution schedule:

Sunday: Drive-thru at PACC, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 7:30-9:30 a.m.

Tuesday: Gospel Rescue Mission, 4550 S. Palo Verde Road, and Sister Jose’s Women’s Shelter, 1050 S. Park Ave., with food available to residents while supplies last

Wednesday: Primavera Foundation, 811 S. 6 th Ave., 9-11 a.m.

Ave., 9-11 a.m. Friday: Flowing Wells Assembly of God Church, 3198 N. Flowing Wels Road, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

For more information on how to donate, visit friendsofpacc.org.