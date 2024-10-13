PACC director resigns from role with county

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County official Jan Lesher announced the resignation of Pima Animal Care Center Director Monica Dangler on Friday.

The resignation will take place effective December 6, 2024.

"Ms. Dangler’s leadership has continued to solidify animal services as a true community resource center that focuses on helping people in order to help pets putting public health and safety at the forefront," Lesher said. "PACC continues to serve as role model to the country on what a large, government funded can and should look like."

Dangler had been with the county as a full-time director at PACC since June 2021 after taking over as interim in May 2020.

"A search committee led by Deputy County Administrator Francisco Garcia will solicit, screen and interview candidates over the next several months," Lesher said. "An Interim Director will be identified soon to serve until Ms. Dangler’s permanent replacement is selected."