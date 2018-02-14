PACC celebrates National Adoption Weekend by waiving adoption fees

TUCSON, Ariz. - Pima Animal Care Center is celebrating National Adoption Weekend by waiving adoption fees for all PACC pets sold at three PetSmart stores in the Tucson area. Those locations include:

• PetSmart at Oracle & Wetmore

• PetSmart at El Con Mall, between Home Depot and Target

• PetSmart at Irvington & I-19

National Adoption Weekend is this weekend.

The adoption discount runs during normal PetSmart business hours.

All pets will come spayed or neutered, with vaccinations, a microchip, and a free vet visit. A standard $18 dog licensing fee will apply to all adult dogs.