PACC celebrates National Adoption Weekend by waiving adoption fees

Bea Rosen
4:44 PM, Feb 13, 2018
2 mins ago

TUCSON, Ariz. - Pima Animal Care Center is celebrating National Adoption Weekend by waiving adoption fees for all PACC pets sold at three PetSmart stores in the Tucson area. Those locations include:

• PetSmart at Oracle & Wetmore 

• PetSmart at El Con Mall, between Home Depot and Target 

• PetSmart at Irvington & I-19 

National Adoption Weekend is this weekend. 

The adoption discount runs during normal PetSmart business hours. 

All pets will come spayed or neutered, with vaccinations, a microchip, and a free vet visit. A standard $18 dog licensing fee will apply to all adult dogs.

 

