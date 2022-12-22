PACC: At least 20 dogs at risk of being euthanized

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Animal Care Center released a euthanasia list of dogs that are at risk due to needing more space.

"A crowded shelter creates a more stressful environment for pets and people which can impact shelter safety and increase the likelihood for the spread of infectious disease," writes PACC.

Dogs at risk of being put down are ones that require more resources to keep and placed into a home, though they will not be euthanized immediately.

As long as PACC is reaching critical capacity, the dogs on the list will continue to be risk for the next few days until adopted.

Adopting any dog, even ones not on the list, will save the pets that are at risk of being euthanized.

