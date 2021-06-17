PACC at 'critical capacity', more than 750 dogs in need of homes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Animal Care Center says it has reached "critical capacity" at the shelter.

According to a Tweet, 764 dogs are in need of permanent homes or a pet foster.

Pima County says this is the highest census at the shelter since before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

By the end of the day, PACC will have around 80 dogs who won’t be immediately available for adoptions. We are in desperate need for kennels & are looking to clear around 50 today. You won’t be able to adopt or foster those dogs but we have 764 looking for a ticket out. 🎫 pic.twitter.com/qUzC9fz7wN — Pima Animal Care (@PimaAnimalCare) June 17, 2021

Currently, all adoption fees are being waived for pets that are older than four months.

If you are interested in fostering an animal, click here to schedule an appointment to visit an animal.