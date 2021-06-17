Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

PACC at 'critical capacity', more than 750 dogs in need of homes

items.[0].image.alt
Pima Animal Care Center
PACC dogs.jpg
Posted at 9:06 AM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 12:06:11-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Animal Care Center says it has reached "critical capacity" at the shelter.

According to a Tweet, 764 dogs are in need of permanent homes or a pet foster.

Pima County says this is the highest census at the shelter since before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Currently, all adoption fees are being waived for pets that are older than four months.

If you are interested in fostering an animal, click here to schedule an appointment to visit an animal.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!