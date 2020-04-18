Menu

PACC adjusts to high volume of adoption applications during changes at the shelter

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima Animal Care Center says its having to quickly adjust to a high volume of applications of people wanting to adopt and foster animals.

PACC is trying to adapt fast while also changing its way of operating to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Director of animal services Kristen Hassen said "In animal welfare, we have never experienced this level of change to how we operate, so quickly. In just a few days, we changed everything. Moving most of our services to appointment based, and remote services to the public. And, we've also split our staff into two teams. So exactly half of our staff is working the first part of the week, and then the second half work the other part."

PACC says the split schedule helps to reduce the risk of staff members catching the virus.

