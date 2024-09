TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is in search of a missing vulnerable adult.

Blakelee Maddern, a 30-year-old man, was last seen walking south from Northwest Hospital, 6200 N La Cholla, on Sunday, Sept. 7 around 9:45 p.m.

Maddern is described as 5'6" and about 210 lbs. He has brown hair, brown eyes and was wearing no shirt, grey shorts and green socks, according to PCSD.

If you have any information on Maddern's location, PCSD asks that you call 911.