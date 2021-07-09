Ozone air pollution advisory issued for Tucson metro area

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A high pollution advisory for ground-level ozone air pollution has been issued for the Tucson metropolitan area.

Those who are highly sensitive to air pollution may encounter shortness of breath, coughing, throat irritation, wheezing and breathing discomfort, according to Pima County Department of Environmental Quality.

If weather conditions continue, ozone levels may be elevated over the weekend.

Individuals may want to limit outdoor activity between noon and 6 p.m. when elevated levels of ozone pollution are likely to be more present, PDEQ says. Those who may be more susceptible to ozone include children, people with respiratory disease, adults who are active outdoors, and others who have an unusual sensitivity to this particular pollutant.

Several types of emissions contribute to the creation of ground-level ozone, including motor vehicle exhaust, industrial and power plant emissions, gasoline vapors, chemical solvents and more that all form ozone with high heat and sunlight.

Below are ways to reduce the production of ground-level ozone:



Reduce driving - combine errands into one trip.

Ride the bus, walk or share a ride with friends and family.

Avoid idling your vehicle’s engine. It wastes gas and causes air pollution.

During the summer, re-fuel your car after 6 p.m. when vapors are less likely to form ozone.

While re-fueling, always stop at the click.

Make sure your gas cap is tightly sealed after re-fueling.

Avoid using gas powered lawn and gardening equipment.

Check your tire pressure monthly to reduce gasoline use and associated pollution.

Conserve electricity to reduce emissions from power plants.

For more information about air pollution, click here.