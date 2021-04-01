Menu

OVPD: Texas homicide fugitive apprehended in Oro Valley

Posted at 11:29 AM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 14:29:52-04

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — A homicide suspect wanted in Bexar County, Texas was apprehended in Oro Valley earlier this week.

According to a press release from the Oro Valley Police Department, on March 29, San Antonio Police received information leading them to believe that 34-year-old Nicholas Darimont on his way to the town.

Nicholas Darimont

OVPD was able to locate Darimont in the area of the 10800 block of north Oracle Rd and La Reserve Dr. He was taken into custody without incident.

He is now in Pima County Jail as a fugitive from justice, according to OVPD.

