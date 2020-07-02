Menu

OVPD: Suspect wanted for breaking and entering, burglary

Posted at 4:48 PM, Jul 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-02 19:48:07-04

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — The Oro Valley Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for breaking and entering, as well as burglary.

According to OVPD, the incident took place in the 10000 block of Oracle Road on June 23.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s.

If you have any information, call 520-229-4900.

