OVPD: Suspect wanted for breaking and entering, burglary

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — The Oro Valley Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for breaking and entering, as well as burglary.

According to OVPD, the incident took place in the 10000 block of Oracle Road on June 23.

Can you help us identify this male? He is wanted for breaking & entering as well as burglary. He is described as a Hispanic male in his 20's. If you think you may have a lead please call us at 229-4900 case V20060898. #DontLetHimGetAwayWithIt #CatchACriminal #Orovalleypd pic.twitter.com/IaPCPLraBp — Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) July 2, 2020

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s.

If you have any information, call 520-229-4900.