OVPD seeks help identifying hit and run suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Oro Valley Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a hit and run suspect from an incident that took place at Oro Valley Marketplace.
The suspect is described at 6' tall with an average build, short brown hair and a short brown beard. He was last seen driving a black minivan or SUV with tinted windows that may have damage on the passenger rear corner of the vehicle.
If you have any information on this suspect, you are asked to call Officer Lesage at 229-4900.
