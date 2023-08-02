Watch Now
OVPD: One dead and two injured in hit-and-run crash

Oro Valley Police Department
Oro Valley Police are still investigating a hit-and-run incident that happened at Oracle and Hardy early Wednesday.
Posted at 3:58 PM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 19:35:35-04

Oro Valley Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision between two vehicles that occurred at the intersection of North Oracle and West Hardy roads Wednesday morning.

The driver of one of the vehicles, identified as Martin Velasquez, died and two passengers in the car were injured, according to OVPD. The driver of the second vehicle fled the scene.

The crash closed down lanes on both Oracle and Hardy for several hours, according to OVPD.

An investigation led to the arrest of 36-year-old Rose Johnston of Rio Rico, who was booked on suspicion of leaving the scene of a collision causing death.

Oro Valley Police continue to investigate what caused the crash.

