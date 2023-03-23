OVPD: K-9 Emerson passes away

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley Police Department says one of their K-9's passed away.

Emerson served the department for about seven years, being one of the first dogs from an outside agency to train other K-9s.

He was successful at detecting illegal drugs and also brought smiles to the community when Emerson would visit local spots.

"He was certainly a leaner and if he wasn't done with you petting him, he would give you his 'Emerson nudge' to let you know you weren't done yet," writes OVPD.