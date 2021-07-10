OVPD: Crash closes SB lanes on Oracle at Calle Concordia

ORO VALLEY , Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash with injury on Oracle Road Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to the area of Oracle south of Calle Concordia, where all southbound lanes have been shut down, according to the department. Drivers are being asked to use La Canada as an alternate route.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Officers are investigating a motor vehicle collision with injury on Oracle Rd. south of Calle Concordia. ALL south bound lanes of traffic are closed. Please use La Canada as an alternate route. — Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) July 10, 2021

No further information was immediately released.

Please stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.