OVPD: Crash closes SB lanes on Oracle at Calle Concordia

Oro Valley Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash with injury on Oracle Road Saturday afternoon.
Posted at 3:51 PM, Jul 10, 2021
ORO VALLEY , Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash with injury on Oracle Road Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to the area of Oracle south of Calle Concordia, where all southbound lanes have been shut down, according to the department. Drivers are being asked to use La Canada as an alternate route.

No further information was immediately released.

