OVPD: Crash closes NB, SB traffic on Oracle Road

OVPD/Twitter
The Oro Valley Police Department responded to a wreck on Oracle Saturday.
Posted at 3:25 PM, Aug 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-29 18:25:46-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Oro Valley Police Department responded to a wreck on Oracle Saturday.

Police say the accident happened on Oracle between Ina and Suffolk; northbound and southbound lanes are closed.

Drivers traveling close to the area are asked to avoid.

This is developing. Please stay with KGUN9 for further updates.

