Naco Highway in Cochise County, from Highway 92 to Collins Road, is closed after an oversized load took out three power poles.

Bisbee Police are asking that people avoid the area due to extensive pole damage impacting travel, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office. CCSO says that motorists should expect the closure to last throughout the evening.

There are some power outages in the area, as well, CCSO said.