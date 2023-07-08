Overnight ramp closures and lane restrictions on I-10 starting July 9

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As ADOT crews continue work on the I-10, Ajo Way to milepost 272 pavement rehabilitation project, drivers can expect overnight ramp closures and lane restrictions.

Starting Sunday July 9, pavement and shoulder work will begin. From 8 PM on Sunday to 5 PM on Monday, there will be east and westbound lane restrictions from Ajo Way to Valencia Rd.

According to ADOT, the following ramps will be closed:

Sunday July 9 @ 8PM- Monday July 10 @ 5 AM



westbound off-ramp at Irvington Road and the westbound on-ramp at Valencia Road

Monday July 10 @ 8 PM- Tuesday July 11 @ 5 AM



westbound on- and off-ramps at Irvington Road, the westbound off-ramp at Alvernon Way and the westbound on-ramp at Palo Verde Road

Tuesday July 11 @ 8 PM- Wednesday July 12 @ 5 AM



westbound on- and off-ramps at Ajo Way

Wednesday July 12 @ 8 PM- Thursday July 13 @ 5 AM



westbound on- and off-ramps at Kino Parkway

Thursday July 13 @ 8 PM- Friday July 14 @ 5 AM



westbound on- and off-ramps at Palo Verde Road and Alvernon Way

There will also be restrictions on vehicles over 14 ft. in width. Speed limits will not exceed 45 MPH.