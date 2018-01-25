Overnight closures near I-19 and Ajo

Claudia Kelly-Bazan
9:30 PM, Jan 24, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The southbound I-19 ramp at Ajo Way will be closed Wednesday and Thursday night.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has scheduled overnight work beginning at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. each morning. ADOT says this is part of the project to replace the traffic interchange at I-19 and Ajo Way.

On both days, ADOT the I-19 southbound ramp will be closed for bridge surfacing and installation of an overhead sign structure.

During the ramp closures, you can get to southbound I-19 by using the 22nd and 29th street interchange or the Irvington Road entrance.

On Thursday, the left lane of northbound and southbound I-19 at Ajo Way will be closed, as well. ADOT will be removing the temporary concrete barrier.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top