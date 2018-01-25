Overnight closures near I-19 and Ajo

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The southbound I-19 ramp at Ajo Way will be closed Wednesday and Thursday night.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has scheduled overnight work beginning at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. each morning. ADOT says this is part of the project to replace the traffic interchange at I-19 and Ajo Way.

On both days, ADOT the I-19 southbound ramp will be closed for bridge surfacing and installation of an overhead sign structure.

During the ramp closures, you can get to southbound I-19 by using the 22nd and 29th street interchange or the Irvington Road entrance.

On Thursday, the left lane of northbound and southbound I-19 at Ajo Way will be closed, as well. ADOT will be removing the temporary concrete barrier.