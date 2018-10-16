Overflow parking lot reopens at Sabino Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Sabino Canyon overflow parking lot is back open, according to a news release from Coronado National Forest officials.

It will be in operation now through April 30, 2019 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fees are still required.

First-time visitors are asked to visit the main parking lot where passes can be purchased. Officials are encouraging pass holders to use the overflow parking lot.

Meanwhile the tram service through Sabino Canyon is still on hold.

