TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 6702 customers are reportedly without power headed into Thursday evening, according to the TEP outage map.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed deputies are on scene of several downed power lines in the area of Sunrise Dr and Pontatoc Rd.

Traffic is heavily restricted in the area. PCSD advises to avoid the area and find alternative routes of travel.

For more info check the TEP outage map.