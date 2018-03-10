Over 60 pounds of narcotics discovered in traffic stop on Interstate 10

TUCSON, Ariz. - Two United States citizens were arrested separately on March 7 at Interstate 10 after traffic stops which lead to the discovery of over 60 pounds of narcotics.

On Wednesday morning, Arizona Department of Public Safety troops stopped a sedan after a traffic violation and after being given permission from the 48-year old driver, they searched the vehicle. Hidden within the car, the man had 30 pounds of methamphetamine which was valued at around $60,000.

That same afternoon, a different search was done on yet another sedan where the 18-year old driver was hiding 22 pounds of methamphetamine and 10 pounds of heroin.

Both the man and the woman were arrested for possession and the transportation of illicit drugs. Both are now facing felony charges with the Pinal County Attorney's Office.

This was all after U.S. Border Patrol and ADPS teamed up in what is known as Operation Stonegarden. This is a program that grants money to other law enforcement agencies to help in their mission to create safer and more secure border security.