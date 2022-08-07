Over 50 migrants have been captured by Tucson Agents

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Group of 51 Migrants were taken into custody by Tucson U.S. Border Patrol Agents.

Officials say most of them were Guatemalan citizens.

The capture happened near Sasabe, Arizona.

Agents say there was only one adult in the group the youngest was an 11-month-old child.

Several agents responded to assist with transport and processing. pic.twitter.com/WnrBAClaUc — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) August 7, 2022

----

