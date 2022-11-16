Over 50 migrants found near Lukeville

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — About 58 migrants were taken into custody after being found near Lukeville, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.
Cameras were able to spot the group near Lukeville but agents from the Ajo station stopped them as they walked near a port of entry, says Chief Modlin.
The group was made up of people from four different countries.
Each of the migrants was taken into custody for processing.
——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.