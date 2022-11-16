Over 50 migrants found near Lukeville

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — About 58 migrants were taken into custody after being found near Lukeville, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

Cameras were able to spot the group near Lukeville but agents from the Ajo station stopped them as they walked near a port of entry, says Chief Modlin.

The group was made up of people from four different countries.

Each of the migrants was taken into custody for processing.