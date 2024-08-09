UPDATE: Power restored to most customers in midtown; damaged cross arm to blame

UPDATE: Power has been restored to all but 450 people in that area, according to TEP.

TEP spokesman Joe Barrios said the outage was due to a damaged cross arm and that they were able to restore power to most customers by rerouting power.

Over 4,500 customers without power stretching from East 5th Street to East River Road near Craycroft, according to the TEP outage map.

According to the TEP website the outage is due "Equipment Damage."

We have reached out to TEP for more information.

