Over $32M to go into safe drinking water projects for Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Funding from Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs law will be used to provide more safe drinking water across the state.

“Thanks to our work to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, more Arizona communities will have the resources needed to upgrade critical water infrastructure during this historic drought. We’ll keep working with local leaders to ensure that Arizona communities have the tools needed to secure our state’s water future,” expressed Sen. Mark Kelly.

Over $32,000,000 will be provided towards Arizona projects through the Environmental Protection Agency.

“Every Arizonan deserves access to clean, safe drinking water. This latest investment from our bipartisan infrastructure law funds projects updating and improving public water systems – protecting public health across our state and ensuring Arizona communities can continue to thrive without fear of contaminated water,” said Sinema, co-author and lead negotiator of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs law.