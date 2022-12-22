Over 300k fentanyl pills found in two Port of Nogales busts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Port of Nogales officers found over 300,000 fentanyl pills in two different busts, according to Port Director Michael W. Humphries.

The first bust occurred Tuesday, when officers found about 148,000 pills under the back seat of a vehicle.

The next discovery was on Wednesday, with another 152,4000 fentanyl pills hidden above a car's gas tank.

On Tuesday, CBP officers at the Nogales POE found approx. e148,200 fentanyl pills hidden under the rear seat of an auto. On Wednesday, officers found another 152,400 fentanyl pills approx. secreted in a compartment above the gas tank of a car pic.twitter.com/5GwQb5CXcn — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) December 22, 2022