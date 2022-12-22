Watch Now
Over 300k fentanyl pills found in two Port of Nogales busts

US Customs and Border Protection
Posted at 8:46 PM, Dec 21, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Port of Nogales officers found over 300,000 fentanyl pills in two different busts, according to Port Director Michael W. Humphries.

The first bust occurred Tuesday, when officers found about 148,000 pills under the back seat of a vehicle.

The next discovery was on Wednesday, with another 152,4000 fentanyl pills hidden above a car's gas tank.

