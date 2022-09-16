Over 300 pounds of meth found during two different traffic stops around Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Department of Safety Troopers (AZDPS) found nearly 300 pounds of meth during one traffic stop near Red Rock and about 30 pounds more during a different stop.

On Sept. 27, troopers stopped a sedan on Interstate 10 because a trooper noticed indicators of criminal activity.

--Troopers Seize Nearly 300 Pounds of Methamphetamine in Two Traffic Stops on I-10 North of Tucson--

--Troopers Seize Nearly 300 Pounds of Methamphetamine in Two Traffic Stops on I-10 North of Tucson--

Read the full news release on our website:

A search of the vehicle had the trooper find 266 pounds of meth and the 23-year-old Tucson resident was then arrested on felony drug charges.

On that same day, another trooper stopped a different sedan on Interstate 10 near Marana.

The trooper found about 30 pounds of meth and the 61-year-old driver was booked into Pima County Jail.