Over 250 migrants found in two days near Lukeville

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ajo station agents encountered several large groups of migrants over the course of two days, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

On Wednesday, a total of 111 migrants were found within two groups.

Many who made up the groups were unaccompanied children and single adults, says Chief Modlin.

Ajo Station agents encountered two large groups with a combined total of 111 migrants on Wednesday. The groups consisted of single adults, unaccompanied children and family units from nine different countries. Several agents responded to assist with transport and processing. pic.twitter.com/e2Ay8MJnEZ — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) January 2, 2023

On the following day, more than 140 migrants were found near Lukeville.

Once again, the group had single adults, as well as family units from eight different countries, explains Chief Modlin.

Ajo Station agents encountered over 140 migrants near Lukeville on Thursday. The group consisted of single adults and family units from at eight different countries.



Tucson Sector agents continue to respond to these large groups and work through the challenges they present. pic.twitter.com/iSIJWBizEc — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) January 3, 2023