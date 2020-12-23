Over 20K toys donated for Salvation Army toy distribution

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Salvation Army of Tucson spread some holiday cheer by handing out toys to families in need this holiday season.

This year, the Salvation Army created a new plan for its annual toy distribution. Instead of tables for parents to shop around around for toys, the organization gathered wishlists and wrapped the toys, which were picked up by families at the drive-thru event.

Coordinator David Oh said "I think it's so beautiful to see that there are so many people during the special pandemic that lose jobs and many families, many parents cannot really afford to provide the brand new toys for their children and so they request it. We've received over 1,500 families and then they can get some brand new toys."

Over 20,000 toys were donated this year. Families also received a frozen turkey.

