Over 200 pounds of meth found in tractor trailer on Highway 86 checkpoint

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person was arrested after Border Patrol agents found a large amount of meth in a tractor trailer, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

At about 2:05 a.m. on Friday, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents stopped a Freightliner at the Highway 86 checkpoint and referred it to secondary inspection.

A K-9 alerted the agents to the trailer and three large black bags were found between cardboard bundles.

The bags had 110 smaller vacuum sealed packages which tested positive for meth.

The 50-year-old driver was arrested for being in possession of 233 pounds of meth that had an estimated street value of over $500,000.