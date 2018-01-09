Over 200,000 Salvadoran people will lose their legal status

TUCSON (KGUN-9 TV) - Earthquakes rattled El Salvador in 2001 and thousands of people ended up fleeing the country to find refuge.

One of those places was the United States under the Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

Until the Trump administration decided to not renew the program, giving over 200,000 people from El Salvador 18 months until their legal status expires.

El Salvador Consulate General in Tucson, German Alvarez Oviedo, says he suggests people remain calm and that they are now working to find a resolution with members of Congress.

Alvarez also suggests people do their research if the decide to see an attorney. Everyone's legal status can vary depending on marriage, or the citizenship of a child.

For more information or guidance contact the El Salvador Embassy in Tucson.