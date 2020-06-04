Over 1,000 gather at peaceful demonstration on UArizona Campus

TUCSON, Ariz. — A constant reminder was given to the large crowd that gathered at Old Main on campus at the University of Arizona.

"I also want to say again, this is peaceful, this is a healing space. We're having our voices heard out here," one organizer said.

The demonstration remained peaceful, drawing over a thousand to hear what they can do to help.

"I'm going to ask you all to recognize and listen to the black voices around you outside of this movement," one demonstrator told the crowd.

"I'm here today to tell you, that this fight we're in is not us versus all the police but it's us versus the system."

"I'm asking you all to recognize how you, yourself oppose racist systems in your daily life."

Speakers also shared stories of their own feelings and experiences with racism.

"My heart breaks when I another one of our brothers and sisters taken from their families in preventable incidents."

"It shatters when I see commentators on T.V. and online tear down the characters of the slain like they weren't human beings."

Among those who addressed the gathering was a 15-year-old girl who said she has already experienced racism at school.

"I was the black sheep out of the whole pack, it was so embarrassing, I just wanted to go home and cry in my mom's arms. People would pull up pictures of 'harambe' because they would compare him to me in class. Sounds great right? To be compared to a gorilla that was shot."

The demonstration dispersed by 6p.m., two hours ahead of a statewide curfew issued by Governor Doug Ducey.

The words of a teenager echoing the passions of everyone gathered on campus.

"When is it going to change? When am I going to be able to grow up without the fear of being discriminated?"