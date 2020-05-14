Outdoor facilities to reopen Saturday in Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — Outdoor facilities in Sierra Vista will start to reopen this Saturday.

According to a press release from the city, the outdoor amenities include the skate park in Veterans Memorial Park, the dog park at Tompkins Park and sports facilities like tennis courts and baseball fields.

“We’re encouraged by the guidance provided by Governor Ducey that allows us to start opening back up and we thank our residents for being patient during this tough time,” Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller says. “However, please understand that this is not the moment to move full speed ahead. We must still practice common sense hygiene, adhere to social distancing as much as possible, and respect safety measures to ensure we do not lose the extraordinary progress we’ve made in fighting COVID-19.”

Following the outdoor facilities opening, lobbies at city centers will be open on Monday, the city says. These include the Sports Division, City Hall, the Pedro Castro Maintenance Center, the Ethel H. Berger Center (EBC), Sierra Vista Police Department, and the Sierra Vista Public Library.

The status of all city facilities is subject to change. For more updates, click here.