Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes its way to Tucson

Tucsonans can get ready to see the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, which is making its way to Tucson this week.
Posted at 10:40 PM, Oct 20, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-21 01:40:06-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucsonans can get ready to see the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, which is making its way to Tucson this week.

As part of its annual “coast-to-coast wienie roast,” and mission to travel miles upon miles, the hot dog will be in Tucson offering fans the opportunity to see the 27-foot hot dog on wheels in-person, according to a press release from Oscar Mayer.

There will be five events for where guests can take pictures, answer trivia questions, and take home an Oscar Mayer Wiener whistle. There is no cost to take pictures.

Below are the locations, dates and times to see the Wienermobile:

  • Marana Pumpkin Patch, October 22 from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Tucson Botanical Gardens, October 23 from 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
  • St. Philip's Plaza Market, October 24 from 9:00 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Tucson Petting Zoo and Funny Foot Farm, October 24 from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
  • San Xavier del Bac Mission, October 25 from 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

For a chance to see the Wienermobile in other states, click here.

