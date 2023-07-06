Watch Now
Oro Valley's first independent book store opens

Posted at 5:46 PM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 20:46:41-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Stacks Book Club is opening in Oro Valley as the first independent, locally-owned bookstore.

It began as a simple book club, eventually leading to pop-up book events, and now finally a fully-fledged bookstore.

The owners say they felt like the cozy bookstore atmosphere was missing in the Oro Valley area.

"We are ecstatic we've been thinking about this idea almost 4 years now," Chrispin Jeffrey-Franco, co-owner of Stacks, said. "The construction process has been coming up on a year so we are really excited to have the doors open and get to see people enjoying this space and getting to do what we really set out to do here."

Stacks book club opens this Saturday and will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

