Oro Valley residents encouraged to take part in General Plan survey

A new survey is now available to residents of all ages from the Town of Oro Valley to prepare for the next General Plan.
The survey will have a General Plan outlined to be on the 2026 ballot and can be filled out until Jan. 26.
The General Plan includes community-driven goals for public safety, development employment, housing and more.
Community members may fill out the survey to share their input for Oro Valley's 10-year plan.
