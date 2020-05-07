Oro Valley reopening town lobbies, some park amenities May 11

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — The Town of Oro Valley announced Thursday that its town lobbies and certain park amenities will reopen on May 11.

The start date stays in line with Gov. Ducey's May 4 executive order to gradually reopen.

“Town lobbies are reopening to assist our residents and customers who need in-person assistance. We encourage people to take advantage of all the services the Town offers online. Our new website provides convenient access to most of the Town’s services,” said Town Manager Mary Jacobs.

According to a press release, the park amenities include dog parks and tennis and pickleball courts.

The statement also says physical distancing and personal hygiene practices will remain in place.

Here's the full list of town facilities opening May 11:

Community and Economic Development/Public Works lobby (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Oro Valley Police Department (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

OVPD lobby will be open May 11; however, OVPD is not providing fingerprinting services at this time.

Water Utility (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Town Administration Building (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Includes Town Manager, Town Clerk, Finance, Human Resources, Legal and Information Technology.

Parks and Recreation amenities (times vary)

· Dog Parks will be open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. to align with park hours*

· Tennis Courts open dawn to dusk

· Pickleball Courts (singles play only) open dawn to dusk

Parks and trails continue to be open as essential services!

Please note: Oro Valley Community and Recreation Center and Oro Valley Aquatic Center remain closed.

Magistrate Court (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Magistrate Court has remained open and will continue to do so.

*Mayor Winfield issued amendment #4 [orovalleyaz.gov] to the Proclamation of Emergency on Thursday, May 7. This lifts the restriction of fenced dog parks put into effect by Amendment #3 to the Proclamation of Emergency.

If you have any questions, please contact AskOV at ask@orovalleyaz.gov or call 520-229-4711.

