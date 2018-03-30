Oro Valley receives the Community Partner of the Year by TEP

TUCSON, Ariz. - TEP gave out their fifth annual TEP BrightEE Awards to 12 different groups and this year on Tuesday, Oro Valley was named Community Partner of the Year.

The purpose of the BrightEE Awards is to encourage organizations to inform and teach the community about the importance of sustainability as well as energy efficiency.

In a press release, TEP officials said:

"The Town of Oro Valley was honored for its energy efficiency improvements and for taking the steps to make its community more sustainable. The town upgraded inefficient lighting with LED bulbs, saving both energy and money. It also began harvesting rainwater and deployed a 'Green Team' to work toward integrating sustainable thinking and goals in its management and operations."

According to a Town of Oro Valley release, they plan to make this an ongoing project and help the environment on a larger scale. They are hoping to lead by example and encourage the community to get involved in reducing, reusing and recycling.