Oro Valley postpones Fourth of July fireworks

TUCSON, Ariz. — Due to the Bighorn Fire, the July 4th fireworks show in Oro Valley has been postponed, the town announced Thursday afternoon.

The event was planned to happen without spectators at Naranja Park, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The town planned to use larger shells so spectators could view the show from a distance.

“The timing for the fireworks just isn’t right. We are thankful for our partner, Golder Ranch Fire District, and all that they do,” Town Manager Mary Jacobs said in a news release. “We understand it may be disappointing for our residents, but at this time it’s best to ensure everyone’s safety and keep our resources focused on the fires in the region."

A new date for the festivities has not been set yet.

Oro Valley had already canceled its other Fourth of July activities.