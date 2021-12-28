Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Oro valley Police seek information in identifying suspects involved in theft

items.[0].image.alt
Oro Valley Police Department/Twitter
The Oro Valley Police Department is seeking information in identifying of two suspects connected to a theft.
ovpd.png
Posted at 10:01 PM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 00:01:50-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Oro Valley Police Department is seeking information in identifying of two suspects connected to a theft.

After a wallet was stolen, two individuals used credit cards from the wallet at places located in the southern Tucson area, police say.

Anyone with information about the theft or their identities, are asked to call OVPD at 520-229-4900 and reference case number V21090643.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!