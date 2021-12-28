Oro valley Police seek information in identifying suspects involved in theft

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Oro Valley Police Department is seeking information in identifying of two suspects connected to a theft.

After a wallet was stolen, two individuals used credit cards from the wallet at places located in the southern Tucson area, police say.

This case started w/ a wallet stolen turned into fraud. These 2 used credit cards at locations in Southern Tucson area. We could use your help put names to these faces. If you can give us a name to go with the face, call OVPD at 229-4900, case #V21090643. Thank you. #Orovalleypd pic.twitter.com/eenbO81JYZ — Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) December 27, 2021

Anyone with information about the theft or their identities, are asked to call OVPD at 520-229-4900 and reference case number V21090643.

