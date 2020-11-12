Oro Valley Police searching for Circle K robbery suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Oro Valley Police Department needs the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect.

According to OVPD, the suspect robbed a Circle K Thursday morning by waving a gun at the store's clerk while demanding money.

OVPD described the suspect as:

White male, 5’08ish, 150-170 lbs

20s-30s, w/ tattoos

Echo hat, shirt, jeans, & white shoes with a black line on both sides

If you have any information, call 520-229-4900.