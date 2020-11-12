Oro Valley Police searching for Circle K robbery suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Oro Valley Police Department needs the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect.
According to OVPD, the suspect robbed a Circle K Thursday morning by waving a gun at the store's clerk while demanding money.
OVPD described the suspect as:
- White male, 5’08ish, 150-170 lbs
- 20s-30s, w/ tattoos
- Echo hat, shirt, jeans, & white shoes with a black line on both sides
If you have any information, call 520-229-4900.
We need your help IDing criminal who robbed the Circle K this morning brandishing a gun at the clerk & demanded the money in the register— Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) November 12, 2020
White male, 5’08ish, 150-170 lbs, 20s-30s, w/ tattoos
Echo hat, shirt, jeans, & white shoes with a black line on both sides. OVPD 229-4900 pic.twitter.com/ZpJK0UX9SK