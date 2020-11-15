Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Reported missing 13-year-old found, reunited with family

items.[0].image.alt
OVPD/Twitter
The Oro Valley Police Department is currently searching for a reported missing child Sunday.
Em5C21sVEAA7AgQ.jpg
Em5C21rVEAEkiME.jpg
Em5C210VgAAhFuP.jpg
ovpd.PNG
Posted at 1:41 PM, Nov 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-15 16:57:28-05

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — The Oro Valley Police Department have located a reported missing 13-year-old Sunday.

Police say 13-year-old Donovan Young has been located and reunited with his family.

Incident command may have been visible in the area of Oracle Road and Greenock Drive while they search for Young. Search and Rescue, K9, Drone's and other resources have also been called out to help with the search.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING 24/7