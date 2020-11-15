Police: Reported missing 13-year-old found, reunited with family

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — The Oro Valley Police Department have located a reported missing 13-year-old Sunday.

Police say 13-year-old Donovan Young has been located and reunited with his family.

Incident command may have been visible in the area of Oracle Road and Greenock Drive while they search for Young. Search and Rescue, K9, Drone's and other resources have also been called out to help with the search.

Donovan has been found and reunited with his family!

Thank you to all the other agencies that helped with the search. Well done Lead Patrol Officer Sessler for running Incident Command and coordinating the efforts of everyone who came out to assist! #Orovalleypd #FoundChild pic.twitter.com/41BCMixgV4 — Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) November 15, 2020

You will see activity in the area of Oracle & Greenock which is our incident command for the missing child. Search & Rescue, K9, drone & other resources are being deployed to look for Donovan Young. We ask that you please keep looking for him & call 911. pic.twitter.com/Nqn4Az47JS — Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) November 15, 2020